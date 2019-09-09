Share:

The Muslim community and other human rights groups in downtown Miami organised a protest rally at Bayfront Park Florida.

The demonstration was organised to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir in the wake of the revocation of the occupied valley’s special status by the Indian government and to condemn atrocities and brutalities being committed on Kashmiris by the Indian armed forces.

Hundred of Muslims participated in the protest organised by ICNA Council for Social Justice to oppose the fascism, settler colonialism, occupation and human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir from the government of India.

The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmiris and against Indian occupation of the valley. The speakers while addressing the participants of the rally condemn atrocities and brutalities being committed on Kashmiris by the India armed forces in the Occupied Kashmir.