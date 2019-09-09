Share:

Earlier, an Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation spokesman said Iran would be decreasing its commitments to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal in retaliation for the breach of the deal by Washington, but added that Tehran could 'reverse' its action if the other parties to the deal fulfil their promises.

Iran has begun installing advanced centrifuges which would allow it increase the enrichment levels of its uranium, the International Atomic Energy Agency has announced.

In a statement released Monday, the UN nuclear watchdog confirmed that it was able to verify on September 7 "that the following centrifuges were either installed or being installed...: 22 IR-4, one IR-5, 30 IR-6 and three IR-6," with "IR" referring to Iran's centrifuge equipment.