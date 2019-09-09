Share:

SARGODHA - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has virtually been turned into Karbala where mothers, sisters and children are breathing their last due to all sort of blockade and curfew imposed for the past 35 days. “The entire world is silent over 35 days continued curfew, which has made the Held Valley as the biggest prison of the world,” JI Ameer Sirajul Haq stated while talking to the media persons during his visit to village 3-North, Bhalwal here on Sunday. He visited Village 3-North to offer condolence to JI Provincial Ameer Dr Mubashar Ahmed over the death of his nephew Hafiz Irfan. Senator Sirajul Haq asserted that Indian designs are not only dangerous for Kashmir and India as whole, these sinister plots are also harmful for the Muslims of India as well. He regretted that Kashmiri Muslims are hardly getting foodstuffs and medicines for their children and families, adding that every peace-loving individual is astonished over the consistent silence of world over the worst brutalities against Kashmiris. He stressed that Pakistani government should take pro-active steps and should not waits for the death of detained Kashmiries. The JI ameer claimed that the Jamaat-e-Islami would no more remain silent over the adverse situation. Sirajul Haq pointed out that the BJP government is also a potential threat to minorities in India including Sikhs and Dalat community who are feeling insecure in the prevailing situation. “The prevailing grave situation is a test of the abilities and capacities of our leadership and they should show prudence and valour to come up to the expectations of the Kashmiri brethren,” he emphasised.