Share:

A day after US President Donald Trump called off negotiations with the Taliban, Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that he is “gravely concerned" about Afghanistan.

"Defeated foreigners must leave and fratricide must end; especially as foreigners can exploit the situation, bringing renewed bloodshed,” Mr. Zarif said in a tweet.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran warns that foreigners and aggressors may cash in on the new situation in this country and trigger a fresh round of killing and bloodshed in Afghanistan,” Mr. Zarif said as quoted by Iran’s IFP news.

“From our standpoint, aggressors and occupiers must concede defeat and leave Afghanistan as soon as possible,” he said.

Mr. Zarif highlighted Iran's willingness to bring opposing factions on to the table for national reconciliation.

“While respecting Afghanistan’s sovereignty and stressing that any peace process should be owned and directed by Afghan people from all walks of life, the Islamic Republic of Iran stands ready to take part in consultations and discussions with all warring sides in Afghanistan in a regional initiative together with Afghanistan’s neighbours and government as well as all groups in the country in order to stop the shedding of innocent people’s blood and ease the achievement of a lasting agreement, and will spare no sincere and nonpartisan effort in that regard,” he said.

Iran hosts the one of the largest population of Afghan refugees in the world, second only to Pakistan's. During the government of the Afghan Taliban in Afghanistan, when the country was declared an "Emirate", tensions between Iran and Afghanistan almost led to an Iranian invasion of Afghanistan. The Afghan Taliban executed Iranian diplomats in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif, and both during its time in government in Afghanistan and as a militant group after the American invasion, the Taliban have continued to attack Shia communities throughout the country.

Iran however, may have improved its relations with the Afghan Taliban after the American invasion. It is believed channels exist between the Iranian government and Afghan Taliban members, and many within Afghanistan have leveled accusations against the Iranian government for protecting and financing Taliban groups.