LAHORE - Armed robbers deprived journalist Chaudhry Shoaib Saleem of his valuables late on Saturday night at the doorstep of his residence in the limits of Shahdara police station. According to the victim, he just reached home in Rehman City around 12:45am from Lahore Press Club when an unknown person carrying a pistol suddenly came in front of him and signalled him to park his motorbike at a nearby 18A-3526) at gunpoint. He said the armed bandits were repeatedly saying “you will find your bike from this plot at 4:00am in the morning.” According to Shoaib, the second robber wearing Shalwar Kameez also snatched his helmet and fled via Saggian Bridge. About their appearance, he said the first robber had tall height, smart physique, tan complexion, small beard and long face. The second robber had bulky physique and small height, he added. “After the incident, I reached home and called on police helpline 15 around 12:57am,” he said

empty plot. The complainant told the police that the armed robbers then asked him to sit down in the plot quietly and demanded his valuables including mobile phone and wallet. “When I was giving away my mobile phone, a second unknown man came from my backside and frisked me thoroughly,” Shoaib was quoted as saying in the complaint. “During the checking, the second robber stole Rs 2,000 from my right pocket and Rs 1,000 from wallet,” the journalist said, adding that the robbers also stole his motorbike (Red Honda CG-125 bearing registration number LEW-