LOS ANGELES (Fox News)- Jennifer Lopez revealed that she and fiance Alex Rodriguez are putting their wedding plans on the back burner for now.

The 50-year-old actress got engaged to Alex in March and they’ve been even more inseparable ever since. However, when it comes to planning the big day, JLo explained the power couple is too busy to make any real headway.

“I have a movie I’m shooting in October [‘Marry Me’ with Owen Wilson and Sarah Silverman] and the movie has an album that goes with it, so I’m just a little bit busy right now, and until October, he has the World Series in baseball. We’re going to have to pick a day, pick a time and block it out, but we’re definitely talking about it,” she explained to the Evening Standard Magazine.

The “Hustlers” actress made it clear that, although they’re moving at a slow pace when it comes to wedding planning, marriage is something that’s very important to her and A-Rod.

“Everyone wants somebody to grow old with. At the end of the day, how much work can you do, how much money can you make, and what does it all matter? It doesn’t, really,” she concluded.