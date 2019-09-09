Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has advised the youth of Pakistan not to ever have fear of failure in life for achieving higher goals.

In a tweet on Monday, he said no one has ever achieved anything significant in life who fears failure or criticism.

The best advice for the youth of Pakistan: No one has ever achieved anything significant in life who fears failure or criticism. pic.twitter.com/R5crGDbIwM — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 9, 2019

The Prime Minister also cited a quotation of former US President Theodore Roosevelt on the subject.