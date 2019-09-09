Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) has stopped working on “Electric Vehicle Policy” due to interference of Ministry of Industries and Production, The Nation has learnt.

Two weeks ago, Advisor to Prime Minister Malik Amin Aslam claimed that the ministry of Climate Change is ready to present Electric Vehicle Policy in next cabinet. He mentioned in news conference that an electric vehicle policy has been formulated to give a new direction to the transport sector.

He said the policy will be presented before the next cabinet meeting for approval. He said thirty percent of the vehicles will go electric by 2030 under this policy. He said that a special economic zone will be established where electric rickshaws, cars and buses will be manufactured. This will also create immense job opportunities for youth.

Well placed sources told The Nation that after announcement of Malik Amin Aslam decision regarding approval of Electric Vehicle Policy, ministry of Industries and Peoduction wrote a letter to Ministry of Cliamte Change and said the preparation of electric vehicles is not the jurisdiction of Cliamte Change ministry.

They said ministry of Industries and Production wrote letter after raising concerns on Electric Vehicle policy by automobile industry. They said the representative of local vehicle manufacturers also met Advisor to PM on Climate Change and convinced him that their business will be effected due to electric vehicles.

They said Ministty of Climate Change has surrendered before Ministry of Industries and Production and wish to continue working on Electric Vehicle Policy by Ministry of Industries and Production.

Talking to The Nation, spokesperson of ministry of Climate Change, Muhammad Saleem confirmed that the ministry did not present Electric Vehicle Policy before cabinet due to interference of Ministry of Industries and Production.

He said there is need to shift on electric vehicles and ministry of Climate Chage wanted to import numbers of electric vehicles in Pakistan initially. He said there is also need to bring revolution in transport sector of the country.