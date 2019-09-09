Share:

Large processions on the 9th of Muharram were carried out in different cities across the country in observance of the religiously charged days.

Reports say that the main procession in Karachi started from Nishtar Park and will be taking the traditional route through the city. In Lahore, the main procession emerged from Islampura, as it does each year. In both Lahore and Karachi, mobile phone services have only been suspended along the routes of the processions.

Processions are also proceeding peacefully in the federal capital Islamabad as well as the provincial capitals Quetta and Peshawar. Mobile phone services have been suspended in Quetta due to security concerns, where the locality of Hazara Town has been subject to bombings during Ashura.

The provincial government of Sindh has imposed a ban on pillion riding across Sindh, including Karachi, on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.