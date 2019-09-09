Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has lamented that the elected government of Punjab has refused to honour the production orders of MPA Faryal Talpur while those orders were honoured by NAB when she was in their custody.

This he said on Sunday while addressing a press conference along with his four cabinet members, Saeed Ghani, Mukesh Chawla, Sohial Anwar Siyal, Murtaza Wahab and advocate Zia Lanjar here at conference room of the CM House.

The chief minister said that when Faryal Talpur was in NAB custody she was brought here in the assembly to attend the session but ever since she has been sent to jail, under the administration of elected government of Punjab, every production order issued by the speaker of the Sindh Assembly for her production has been dishonoured.

Quoting the example of MNA Khawaja Saad Rafiq, the chief minister said that he was in jail but when the speaker was issuing his production orders he was being produced in the national assembly. “This is very serious and is bound to further aggravate sense of deprivation already prevailing in Sindh,” he said.

Terms forward bloc in SA bubble of hot air

The chief minister said that the provincial assembly had passed a resolution urging him [CM] to you his good offices for production of Faryal Talpur in the provincial assembly. “Being chief minister I was bound to act upon the will of the house, therefore I talked to chief secretary Punjab, Governor Punjab to honour the production orders of the speaker of Sindh Assembly but all my requests fall flat on the deaf ears,” he claimed and added he tried to contact chief minister of Punjab with the request to honour the production orders of MPA Faryal Talpur issued by the speaker Sindh Assembly but he was too busy and couldn’t receive his calls.

Being elected member of provincial assembly Faryal Talpur is entitled to represent his constituents in the assembly house. “The assembly rules, of the provincial and the national, empower the speaker to issue production orders of the detained/arrested member and the government was bound to honour them,” he said and added but the elected government of Punjab was not honouring the production orders of the speaker which was surprising for him.

To a question, the chief minister said that no matter the ‘rulers’ were not listening to him but “I am addressing this press conference just to inform the people of Pakistan that how the representative they elect are denied their representation in the assembly,” he said and added this is what he wanted to tell the people of Punjab also.

Replying to a question, the chief minister said that the formation of forward bloc in Sindh Assembly was a bubble of hot air. “Every day new rumours are spread just to create uncertainty in the province but within few days those rumours die down themselves,” he said and added the MPA, MNAs and other elected representatives of PPP and party workers were united under the leadership of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto and President Asif Zaradri.

He asked when the conspiracies have not been hatched against PPP- the conspiracies are going on since the inception of the party but all conspiracies have back fired with the power of people. “In 2018 election conspiracy was hatched against PPP but it bagged more seat then before,” this is the power of the people which would always remain the politics.

Shah said that PPP elected people and other representatives were not afraid of accountability but accountability has been translated into victimization here. “This is against the democracy and democratic institution,” he said. He added that MPA Faryal Talpur used to attend assembly session and standing committee meetings when she was in NAB custody and was sent back to courts when her hearings were fixed. “When we are asking you not to try us and our leaders but what we are asking you to be fair with us,” he said and added “when application of laws for opposition members would be different than the members of treasury benches or ministers people would raise their fingers at you,” he said and added this was how the accountability had been made controversial.

Faryal Talpur’s Lawyer advocate Zia Lanjar said that the NAB court has clearly written in its order that she should be produced in the assembly when her production order were issued and returned to the court when her case was fixed. But these orders have not been obeyed, he said.

The chief minister said that the provincial assembly session has been summoned on September 13, and the speaker has issued her production orders of MPA Faryal Talpur. He demanded the Punjab Government to allow her production in the Sindh assembly.