ISLAMABAD - Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said on Sunday that Pakistan was considering the closure of its airspace for all Indian flights, including those of VVIPs.

“We received request from India for their president’s flight. It was discussed with all relevant quarters, and ultimately it was decided that enough was enough; no more concessions for India,” he said in an interview with Indian newspaper, The Hindu.

“Various options are under consideration at the moment regarding Pakistan’s airspace’s closure for Indian flights,” the minister told the newspaper.

He said it had been more than a month now that people in Kashmir did not have access to hospitals; there was shortage of food and students could not go to schools or colleges.

“India attacked Pakistan after the Pulwama incident. We only responded, and successfully so. India closed its airspace after the Balakot air strikes, and we responded,” Khan said, and added, “But we also opened the airspace again as a goodwill gesture.

Unfortunately, India has taken our goodwill gestures as a sign of weakness. India continues to flout international laws and the Modi government is least bothered about its reprehensible conduct in Kashmir.”