LAHORE - Inspector General of Police Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan said on Sunday that police officials involved in torture on citizens deserve no leniency and a strict departmental action is being taken against them.

He said that in case of any misbehaviour with citizens, senior officers will be held accountable. He said that senior officials will be held responsible if private lockups are found or custodial torture is reported in any district. He expressed these views while issuing directions to officers after he took notice of torture on a woman in Vehari.

Upon IG Punjab’s notice, RPO Multan Waseem Ahmad Khan visited the house of police torture victim woman on Saturday night, assuring her of complete cooperation and a strict action against those involved/responsible. A team formed under the leadership of Vehari SP (investigation) registered an FIR according to the statement of affected woman Zahoor Elahi. Police team arrested 8 accused out of 13, including DSP, SHO, In-charge CIA, In-charge IT Muharar and three others.

Raids are being carried out for the arrest of the remaining accused. Punjab Police IG Arif Nawaz Khan suspended Vehari SDPO Tariq Pervaiz over misconduct and inefficiency and directed him to report to Central Police Office.