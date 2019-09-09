Share:

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that India should spend Rs 100 crore on a Bollywood film to have a successful lunar landing.

Chaudhry took to his official Twitter account on Sunday morning and takes a dig at the recent failure of an Indian lunar mission to land a probe on the surface of the moon.

"Endia only way now you can reach moon is through Bollywood, another 100 crore and you guys will be on the moon," Chaudhry tweeted, before quickly clarifying that he was joking.

"On serious note extremists always fail and you failed when instead of scientists you relied on Jotshi and delayed the mission, Come out of hatred for other communities," the minister remarked.