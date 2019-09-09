Share:

The 9th of Muharram is being observed across the country today with due solemnity and sanctity to pay homage to the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) – the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) – and his companions in Karbala.

Religious scholars are throwing light on the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and mourning processions are being taken out in various parts of the country.

Security has been beefed up across the country for the mourning processions and majalis. The Sindh government has decided to suspend mobile phone service in the province.

Snipers have been deployed, aerial monitoring of the processions is being conducted and cellular services are blocked in Lahore and Quetta among other major cities.

The Punjab Home Department has banned pillion riding in Lahore on 9th and 10th Muharram to avoid any untoward incident. Pillion riding has also been banned in Quetta.

Special traffic plans for the processions of 9th of Muharram have been chalked out across the country.