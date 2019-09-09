Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Sunday while reiterating its principled policy stance that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, urged all sides to re-engage to find negotiated peace from the ongoing political settlement process.

“Pakistan looks for optimised engagement following earliest resumption of talks,” the Foreign Office in a press statement on Sunday said, noting the cancellation of US President Trump’s meeting with the Taliban and Afghan government representatives in Camp David.

“Pakistan has always condemned violence and called on all sides for restraint and commitment to pursue the process,” it added.

It said Pakistan had been facilitating the peace and reconciliation process in good faith and as a shared responsibility, and had encouraged all sides to remain engaged with sincerity and patience. Pakistan would continue to monitor the developments, it added.