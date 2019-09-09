Share:

Foreign Office in its response to cancellation of Afghan peace talks by U.S. President Donald Trump said Pakistan has always condemned violence.

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Faisal said Pakistan has asked the relevant parties to resume peace talks . He said Pakistan is facilitating Afghan Peace process with good heart.

He said Pakistan would be monitoring the hurdles in the way of peace in Afghanistan. He said Pakistan stands with its decision that there is no military solution to Afghan war.

Dr Faisal said Pakistan wants politically motivated peace in Afghanistan and hopes for resumption of talks between the relevant parties.