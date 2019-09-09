Share:

SIALKOT - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has urged the people to seek inspiration from sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and fight against tyranny, terrorism and other social evils to put the country on path of progress and development.

She said that at Karbala the family of Holy Prophet (SAWW) and His grandson offered supreme sacrifice to uphold the golden principles of Islam against the undemocratic and dictatorial powers.

She stated this while addressing the participants of “Hussain Rab Ka.....Hussain Sab Ka Conference” held at Anwar Club Auditorium Sialkot here on Sunday.

Ulema belonging to schools of thought also attended the conference. She added that the tragedy of Karbala is remembered as a historic event which set lasting example of rendering sacrifice for upholding truth and principles. The Jihad fought by Hazrat Imam Hussain along with his companions is a shinning example of courage, patience perseverance and determination. Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan revealed that Ashura gives a message of not hesitating from rendering any sacrifice for upholding the principles of truthfulness and Islamic values. She stressed that today the entire Muslim Ummah is passing through a difficult phase and has confronted problems and challenges of extremism and terrorism. She said that today Ummah needs the spirit of Karbala, and with spirit of sacrifice and unflinching determination, all the challenges can be overcome.

She narrated that the best way to pay tribute to the martyrs of Karbala is to make commitment on this day to work and devote oneself for the development and strength of the country.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Karbala would always be quoted as an example of determination and resolve, by a group of devotees who set the example of sacrifice and bravery against a despot. She said Hazrat Imam Hussain stood up to a dictator to protect the Islamic values. His supreme sacrifice reflects the spirit of Islam which is against tyranny and despotism.

“Let us pledge that we shall fight against tyranny, ignorance, terrorism, barbarism and violence in the light of the principles set by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). Only then can we put our country on the path of development and progress,” she emphasised.