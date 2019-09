Share:

Karachi - The pillion riding has been banned for three days here on Sunday in Karachi.

According to media reports, Sindh home department banned pillion riding for three days in Karachi to deter any untoward incident during Muharram ul Haram Majalis. The MA Jinnah road has been closed for the traffic while the others roads which meets to Jinnah road were also closed. The road has been sealed from corridor three corigal choke to Saddar. The shops on the way of procession have also been sealed.