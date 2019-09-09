Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan, while chairing a meeting on Sunday, constituted a high-level committee to draw up short, medium and long-term plans to address the issues being faced by the people of Karachi, PM Office’s Media Wing said in a press release.

Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem is head of the committee, while other members of the committee include federal ministers for maritime affairs, planning, Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) director general and others.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Barrister Faroogh Naseem, Makhdoom Khusru Bakhtiar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Special Assistant Dr Zafar Mirza, Aftab Hussain Siddiqui, MNA, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Haleem Adil Siddiqui, members of the Sindh Assembly, FWO Director General Major General Inam Haider Malik and other senior officials.

The meeting took stock of the issues confronting the people of Karachi like lack of clean drinking water, poor sewerage system, poor state of cleanliness, absence of a mass transit system and others.

Expressing serious concern over the issues being faced by the people of Karachi, the prime minister said that the federal government would play its role in resolving these issues so that residents of the port city could live a better life. The prime minister said Pakistan’s future was linked with that of Karachi as the city was its financial hub.

The people of Karachi had to suffer due to the mismanagement and neglect on the part of governments in the past, PM observed.

The prime minister also directed continuation of cleanliness drive in the city.

The FWO director general briefed the meeting about progress on cleanliness drive in the city.