Prime Minister Imran Khan has called upon the UN Human Rights Council to immediately set up an independent investigation commission to probe human rights abuses in Indian Occupied Kashmir as recommended by the UNHCHR's two reports on Kashmir.

September 9, 2019

In a tweet, he welcomed the growing concern and demands by the international community, global leaders, UN Secretary General, and UNHCHR, for India to lift its six-week long siege of the Occupied Kashmir. He said now it is time to act.

Imran Khan especially welcomed the statement by the UNHCHR in Geneva today regarding grave human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

The Prime Minister said the international community must not remain indifferent to the massive human rights abuses by Occupation Indian forces under cover of a brutal siege.