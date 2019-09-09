Share:

MULTAN - Police arrested three persons here on Sunday for allegedly shaving the head of a married woman.

According to police, a woman namely Kausar Mai, wife of Zahoor Ahmed of Jhok Qasaiyan, had allegedly eloped with her paramour. Her family members, including her father Habib and her father-in-law Fareed, along with three other persons, brought her back and shaved her head as a punishment. The punishment was awarded by a ‘Panchayat’, said sources.

However, the affected woman, in an application submitted to Basti Malook police station, stated that her in-laws used to torture her. She said she had gone to a bazaar along with her mother-in-law Mumtaz Bibi, where she quarreled with her over some issue. She left her mother-in-law in the bazaar and went to her female friend’s house. However, her father later brought her home back, she told police. She said that her father-in-law Fareed, her father Habib and three other persons shaved her head. They also threatened her with death, she added. Police registered a case under sections 337V, 506/B, 354/ 148, 149 and 109 of the PPC, and arrested three persons.