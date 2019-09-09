Share:

SIALKOT-PML-N Central General Secretary and MNA Ahsan Iqbal has said that those who have made tall claims of “building New Pakistan,” are now pushing this Pakistan to the stone age by snatching all basic rights from the public in “this Niya Pakistan.”

Ahsan Iqbal was talking to newsmen at Zafarwal after offering condolence to the bereaved families of seven schoolchildren who died when a dumper truck fell on a rickshaw carrying them to school near Darman Chowk, a couple of days ago.

He said that the PTI government has deprived people of the basic facilities and badly failed to control, “what he said” skyrocketing price hike. He said that prevailing national scenario reveals that the “builders of this New Pakistan” are rapidly pushing this Pakistan towards the stone age through their poor policies.

He alleged that the PTI government seems to have hell bent on snatching the basic democratic rights from the people in the country. He said that the PTI government has borrowed big loans of US$1000 during its first year.

He said that the failed and “unwise” economic policies of the PTI government have ruined the national economy, besides, bringing the storm of price hike in the country. He claimed that the present government has put all the responsibilities of “its fool and unwise decisions” and failed economic, political and foreign policies on the past governments. “The government could not deceive the masses by hoodwinking the public with tall claims and denting their confidence through political vendetta,” he said, adding that the PML-N would play a pro-active role as opposition and keep informing the masses of the poor performance of the government.

New SCCI president, Sr. VP, VP

elected unopposed

A leading exporter Malik Muhammad Ashraf was elected unopposed as President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in its annual elections completed here. Khurram Azeem Khan and Jalil Aslam were also elected unopposed as senior vice president and vice president of SCCI. No other candidate submitted nomination papers against them. Due to which, they were declared unopposed.

Earlier, the ruling Ittehad Founders Group had made a clean sweep in the annual elections of SCCI besides winning all the five seats each of Executive Committees both Corporate Class and Associate Class. IFG’s candidates: Qaisar Iqbal Baryar, Ansar Azizpuri, Muhammad Bilal, Umair Mir and Muhammad Sarwar were elected as members SCCI Executive Committee from Corporate Class with majority of votes. While, IFG candidates: Khurram Aslam, Asif Manzur, Sheikh Faisal Naveed, Hafiz Shamas Hameed and Sheikh Zahid Hameed as members SCCI Executive Committee from Associate Class with majority of votes. PRO Tajammal Hussain informed that new SCCI cabinet will swear in during SCCI Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Sep 30,2019 here.