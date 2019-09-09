Share:

KARACHI - Senior PPP leader and Adviser to CM Sindh on Law, Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has termed the PTI government’s performance highly disappointing, saying that its failure of economic, political, internal and foreign policies is effecting the national interests in a very negative way.

He made these remarks during a meeting with PYO Sindh Vice President Tariq Buledi and Secretary Information Taimoor Ali Maher. On the occasion, he also criticised the local authorities for making Karachi city filthier.

Showing his extreme discomfort and displeasure, Murtaza Wahab said the federal government is losing popularity day-by-day. He further said that the PTI has no interest to fulfill its election manifesto rather than promoting politics of tussle and taking revenge from political opponents.

He also urged public to ask the federal government about the promises of building 350 dams and five million low-priced houses, creating ten million jobs for the youth, plantation of 10 billion trees, curtailing state expenditure, ending protocol and so on. The PPP leader said that the PTI is targeting senior political leadership through un-parliamentary tactics.

Clean Karachi campaign making city filthier

Commenting on the Karachi cleanliness drive, Murtaza Wahab said that it appears that the cleanliness campaign means to make Karachi more filthier. He categorically criticized the poor performance of Federal Minister Ali Zaidi in this regard.

He was of the view that the cleanliness situation of Karachi had been worsening owing to the negative impacts of the so-called drive. During the meeting, PYO Sindh Secretary Information Taimoor Ali Maher also expressed his views. He said that Imran Khan led government is making life of a common person difficult.

“Today, entire nation is in critical condition due to bad governance and poor policies by the federal government, “ he said.

The PYO leadership also endorsed that Imran Khan government is failed on every front to provide relief to masses.