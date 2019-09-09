Share:

BAJAUR - The traders and shopkeepers of Nawagai Bazaar of the district here Sunday informed that massive destruction had occurred with recent torrential rains and flash flood of Saturday.

Talking to APP, Leader of Anjumane Tajran Sarhad Ali Qazi informed that the main road of Nawagai Bazaar had destroyed due to flash flood and was not suitable for traffic.

He said the rain water had stored in Bazaar due to non-availability of sanitation system.

He also demanded the authorities concerned and local members of national and provincial assemblies to take immediate steps for protection of the bazaar.