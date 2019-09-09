Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has urged all human rights organizations in the world to visit the occupied Kashmir to see the Indian atrocities on the innocent Kashmiris.

“It is responsibility of the human rights organizations of UK, US and from rest of the world to visit the Indian occupied Kashmir and tell the world about the ground realities there”, he said in a statement.

The governor viewed that Narendra Modi’s barbaric decisions on Kashmir had become the biggest threat to peace in the region. “If the world did not take notice of Indian atrocities, they will only be left with regrets as the war between Pakistan and India will become inevitable and the whole world will come under its impact”, he warned.

He said Pakistan had intensified diplomatic contacts with the world leaders and friendly countries to expose human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir. “We are telling the world that resolution of Kashmir issue is inevitable to maintain peace in the South Asian region”, he said.

Also, ex MPA Asghar Ali Manda, Barrister Ali Mehdi Bukhari, Doctor Haroon, Jameela Younis, Muhammad Yaseen Khan and Saeed Bhatti Advocate called on the Governor on Sunday.

He told the delegation that PTI government was facing the biggest challenge of strengthening the economy since coming into power. “Our government has put the country on the road to prosperity and progress but time is needed to solve all the issues completely”, he said, adding that provision of basic health and education facilities was top priority of government.