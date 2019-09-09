Share:

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) organised Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Investment Opportunities Conference and Business Excellence Awards function in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mr Musthaq Ahmad Ghani, Minister for Information, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mr Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, and Ambassador of Pakistan in Azerbaijan, Mr Saeed Khan Mohmand participated as chief guest in the function.

A total of 16 companies were awarded gold medals in industrial, commercial, services, and retail sectors, while 10 firms were honored with export trophy awards in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Investment Opportunities Conference (KPIOC) 2019 and Business Excellence Awards (BEA) for 2017-18, according to press release issued here on Sunday.

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mr Faiz Muhammad Faizi, former president FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour, the chamber senior vice president, Engr Saad Khan Zahid, vice president Haris Mufti, KPIOC and BEA 2019 Chairman, Zahidullah Shinwari, Ambassador of Pakistan in Azerbaijan, Mr Saaed Khan Mohmand, SCCI executive committee members, KPBOIT, awards winners, along with businessmen, importers and exporters were present in a large number in the mega event.

Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, Shuakat Ali Yousafzai, and Saaed Khan Mohmand during the ceremony awarded gold medals to companies for demonstrating outstanding performance in industrial, commercial, services, construction and retail sectors, which include Gadoon Textile Mills Limited, Associate Industries Limited, Wasay Laboratories Pvt Limited, UNISA Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited, Deans Industries, International Marketing Company, Al Imdad General Trading Company, Swat Agro Chemicals, Travel and More, City University of Science and Information Technology, Haris Mehmood Pvt Limited, Makka Agency, R-Sheen Fashion Paradise, AYS International, Toyota Khyber Motors, and Zahid Traders.

Similarly, Gadoon Textile Mills Limited, Cherat Cement Company Limited, Top Stars Industries Pvt Limited, Pedro Pharmaceuticals Labs Pvt Limited, Daudson Armoury Pvt Limited, Alpha Pipe Industries Pvt Limited, MMC General Hospital, Rakaposhi Pharmaceuticals Pvt Limited and Peshawar Model School were awarded export trophy for displaying remarkable performance in industrial and commercial sectors in year 2017-18.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry(ACCI), aiming to boost mutual trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, besides to strengthen business to business contacts and take mutual benefits from each other experiences.

Faiz Muhammad while speaking on the occasion invited the Azerbaijan investors to make investment in different potentials sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and also mentioned about incentives given to industries which were being offered in the province.

He thanked the Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry along with traders and Baku businessmen for their role in making the Investment conference successful.

He expressed the hope that the conference has opened a new chapter of cooperation in trade and investment with Azerbaijan, which would further strengthen mutual trade volume between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

Zahidullah Shinwar in his address termed the KPIOC was a milestone achievement of the SCCI and asked the Azerbaijan investors to take full advantages from investment opportunities in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Ghazanfar Bilour also addressed the conference and said the SCCI event will further give boost to investment in Pakistan and also enhance bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and Shuakat Yousafzai while addressing the conference praised the SCCI and business community for arranging a mega investment event in Baku, Azerbaijan.

They assured that the Governments of Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will fully facilitate the Azerbaijan investors. Mushtaq Ghani said the Pakistan is peaceful country and lucrative destination for foreign as well as local investors.

He said both Pakistan and Azerbaijan are enjoying very cordial economic and trade relations, which need to be further strengthened.

He mentioned that vast opportunities existed to make investment in energy, tourism, textile, mineral, pharmaceutical, honey and agriculture.

On the sideline of the KP Investment conference, a Business to Business (B2B) meeting was also held between business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azerbaijan, during which Azerbaijan investors showed keen interest to make investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.