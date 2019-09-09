Share:

KARACHI - Eight month old girl child, Zakia Akhter is confirmed to be the 6th victim of the polio virus in Sindh, during current year.

The Director General of Sindh Health Services, Dr Masood Ahmed Solangi here on Sunday confirming the latest case of polio mellitus in the province, said the child, a resident of Orangi Town is the third case from Karachi.

Two previous cases belonged to Lyari (reported in February) and Gulshan e Iqbal (April) respectively.

As for the latest victim of the crippling disease, the official said her EPI card, carrying details of vaccinations, reveals the child to have defaulted Penta II.

Zakia Akhter was said to have no travel history, his father who possess an Afghan National Identity Card was said to be living in Karachi for years. The family is of extremely meagre resources, largely dependent on public health services. As for other three cases of the year in the province two each were said to be from Hyderabad and one from Larkana.