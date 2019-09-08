Share:

ATTOCK - The Muharram 8 procession of ‘Zuljinnah’ was taken out from Imambargah Punjtani on Sunday amid heavy deployment of police and elite force personnel.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Tourism Development Zulfi Bokhari, Chairman Public Accounts Committee Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari, MPA Mahindar Pal Singh, Sardar Santok Singh amd others participated in the procession.

The procession was taken out with religious zeal and zest under the auspices of Anjuman-e-Janisaran-e-Hussain.

The participants offered Zuhrain at Madani Chowk led by Maulana Akbar Ali Shakri.

Addressing the mourners, Maulana Shakri and other religious scholars said that Karbala was a lesson which gave the message of upholding righteousness and truth for eternal success. Imam Hussain is not only a hero of Islamic history but also a symbol of a unique philosophy which draws a line between the noble and the evil forces, he said.

He said that the nation had to realise its responsibilities and work towards promoting unity and religious harmony shunning sectarianism and differences.

The procession passed through its traditional routes and ended peacefully at Imambargah Hussainia. Security was beefed up to ensure peace. All roads were heavily guarded and procession routes were lined up with barbed wires.

DPO Attock Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bokhari and other officials which included Assistant Commissioner Jannat Hussain, ASP Waqas, SHO Gulfaraz and others visited the Imambargahs and procession routes at intervals to monitor the security arrangements.

Sabeels of water and milk and langar stalls were also set up by the procession organisers in collaboration with Tehsil Municipal Administration.

For the first time in the history of Attock, water and milk sabeels were arranged by MPA Sardar Mahindar Pal Singh and Sardar Santok Singh who had come to attend this procession on the invitation of Chairman PAC Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari.

Both the followers of Sikh religion termed their participation in the procession their good luck.

They said that Sikh religion believed in the service if humanity and gives message of loving humanity. Special mobile teams of DHQ Hospital Attock and Rescue 1122 provided medical cover to the procession.