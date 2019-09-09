Share:

Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Diplomatic Outreach Tehmina Janjua on Monday stated that Indian aggression in Indian occupied Kashmir was a threat to regional peace and stability.

Tehmina Janjua urged the international community to take action against massive human rights violations and ongoing curfew and other restrictions in the held valley.

The special representative said that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi during his address to UN Human Rights Council will brief the representatives of the world community about repercussions of India’s unilateral move to revoke the special constitutional status of occupied Kashmir.