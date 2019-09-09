Share:

LAHORE - Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik has said foolproof traffic arrangements have been made for the main procession on 9th and 10th of Muharram. According to the traffic plan, two SPs, Six DSPs, 72 inspectors, more than hundred female traffic wardens and 1,351 male traffic wardens will perform their duties along the route of the main procession. All office staff would be deputed on roads for facilitation of general public. No vehicle would be allowed to enter the main route from any artery. The main procession will start at Nisar Haveli and conclude at Karbela Gamey Shah.