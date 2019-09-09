Share:

KANDHKOT - At least two motorcyclists died after their bike hit a mini truck on late Saturday night.

According to local police, the incident took place in the limits of Tangwani police station near village Meeral Jaafry Sookar stop on Indus Highway when two motorcyclists (Abid Ali and Arshad Ali) hailing from Tangwani were on their way a mazda collided their bike, resultantly both sustained serious injuries and where shifted to Tangwani THQ where they were referred to Larkana due to their critical condition.

They were succumbed to their injuries during the treatment at hospital, police said. Police said driver managed to flee.