PESHAWAR - Two more polio cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

Another polio case surfaced in South Waziristan tribal district yesterday thus taking the current year’s number of polio cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to 46.

According to a spokesman for the Emergency Operation Center (EOC), the fresh polio case has surfaced in Ladha tehsil’s Chalaeray Killi area, South Waziristan tribal district, where a 10-year-old child in the area has been diagnosed with poliovirus.

He said that the affected child did not get polio vaccination drops due to which the disease affected him. The spokesman said that the main reason behind the emergence of recent polio cases is the refusal of parents to administer polio drops to their children.

APP adds: Eight month old girl Zakia Akhter is confirmed to be the 6th victim of the polio virus in Sindh, during current year. DG Sindh Health Services Dr Masood Ahmed Solangi on Sunday confirming the latest case of polio mellitus in the province, said the child, a resident of Orangi Town is the third case from Karachi. Two previous cases belonged to Lyari (reported in February) and Gulshan-e-Iqbal (April) respectively.

As for the latest victim of the crippling disease, the official said her EPI card, carrying details of vaccinations, reveals the child to have defaulted Penta II.

Zakia Akhter was said to have no travel history, his father who possess an Afghan National Identity Card was said to be living in Karachi for years.

The family is of extremely meagre resources, largely dependent on public health services.

As for other three cases of the year in the province two each were said to be from Hyderabad and one from Larkana.