Pakistan permanent envoy to UN Maleeha Lodhi has said UN will have to do more instead of just words for Occupied Kashmir.

In an interview with US TV she said Kashmir problem is like Palestine problem and the both are disputed territories and in both of them people have been besieged. These two territories are old problems on UN agenda.

She went on to say all are aware of Indian barbarity in Occupied Kashmir. The unarmed Kashmiris are targeted with pallet guns in Indian Held Kashmir. The reports emanating from Occupied Kashmir depict unabated worst violence by Indian forces. The people of Kashmir have been deprived of their freedom completely.

She stressed the need to push for implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions that pledged the right of self-determination to Kashmiri people to decide their future.

About the possibility of a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan, she said Pakistan is a responsible nuclear weapon state and does not wish to see any kind of conflict.

However, she said the international community must step in before a bigger crisis takes place.

Maleeha Lodhi reiterated humanitarian crisis in Occupied Kashmir is looming large. International media including western media is focusing on Kashmir issue. International organizations are keeping eye on pitiable plight of Kashmiris, she added.