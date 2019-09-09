Share:

NEW YORK - The United States has withdrawn its special envoy to peace talks in Afghanistan after President Donald Trump cancelled plans for negotiations with the Taliban and Afghan government at the presidential compound at Camp David in Virginia on Sunday, according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

At the same time, Pompeo warned that things “are about to get worse” for the Taliban in the wake of an attack that killed a US soldier in Kabul last week.

In interviews from Washington to five major US television channels on Sunday, Pompeo argued that Trump was willing to take a political risk to strike a deal on reducing the US troop presence in Afghanistan. But he conceded that the talks are dead “for the time being” and said that the United States has recalled Zalmay Khalilzad, the chief US negotiator in the process.

“They tried to use terror to improve their negotiating position,” he said. “The Taliban overreached,” he added. Pompeo said that talks are “absolutely” off between the parties “for the time being” after Trump called off a planned secret summit on Saturday.

In a series of tweets, the President specifically blamed the decision to scrap a planned meeting at Camp David on a recent car bomb attack in Afghanistan, which the Taliban took credit for and killed a US service member.

“We had been working on this meeting for a little while,” Pompeo said. But the attack, “was something President Trump could never stand for and we informed both President [Ashraf] Ghani and our Taliban interlocutors that these meetings were not going to take place,” he said.

Pompeo said that US forces have killed over 1,000 Taliban in the last 10 days and that “while this is not a war of attrition, I want the American people to know that President Trump is taking it to the Taliban.”

And he warned that the recent attack and the lack of negotiations would prove damaging to the Taliban.

“If you’re the Taliban, conditions have been worsening and are about to get worse,” he said.

“We are going to make sure everyone in the region understands that US will always protect its national security interests. I’ll leave to the Department of Defence to talk about specifics but no one should underestimate President Trump’s commitment.”

During his interviews, Pompeo repeatedly pointed to the car bomb attack as the reason for the cancellation of the planned peace talks and denied that any hesitation by the Afghan government prompted the decision instead.

During the negotiations with the US, the Taliban had reportedly scoffed at the idea of a ceasefire, and they have been behind many recent attacks in Afghanistan.

The scuttled meeting had been part of the Trump administration’s attempts to negotiate a peace deal in Afghanistan that could wind down US presence in the country.

The US troops have been a constant presence in Afghanistan since the weeks after the 9/11 attacks — about 2,400 US have been killed in Afghanistan and 14,000 US troops remain in the country.

Former US diplomats warned that earlier this month that withdrawing US troops before the Taliban and the Afghan government reached a peace deal could lead to “a return to the total civil war that consumed Afghanistan.” And NBC News reported last week that US special envoy Khalilzad clashed with Afghan government officials over a proposed deal to withdraw troops in order to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table.

Pompeo said Sunday that Khalilzad was recalled back to US in response to the scuttled talks.

Republican Senator Roy Blunt told “Meet the Press” that he believes the situation in Afghanistan would “get worse” if US troops pulled out and raised concerns about negotiating with the Taliban.

“Backing away from where we were, just dealing with the Taliban, was the right thing to do. Leaving troops there, for now, is the right thing to do,” Blunt said. The Taliban, as the President pointed out yesterday, even in the middle of a negotiation, has to brag about killing a US soldier. If we leave there, that becomes the same haven it was, he added.