LODHRAN - Nutrition International’s Program “WIFA” has been launched in Lodhran to counter to blood deficiency among girls, aged 10 to 19. According to officials, as many as 57 percent of girls across Pakistan are victim of the disease.

The launching of WIFA was held here, which was inaugurated by Chief Executive of District Health Authority Dr Akram along with Chief Executive Education Authority Abdul Razzaq, WIFA National Coordinator Asim Shahzad, CEO Change Consulting Ehtisham Akram, DDO Health Dr Aamir Bashir and District Manager Azam Kayani. Speaking on the occasion, National Coordinator Asim Shahzad said that the program is aimed at counter blood deficiency in girls aged 10 to 19.

Under the program, awareness campaign in schools and rural areas have been started which will run in coordination with Health and Education Departments.

Talking to The Nation, District Health Officer Dr Aamir Bashir said that only a healthy mother can deliver a healthy nation. He said that blood deficiency does not only affects heart but also affect other body organs as well. He added that according to Medical Experts, Anaemia means blood deficiency, which affects whole body and if you are feeling dizziness all the time, then it is possible that you are suffering from blood deficiency.

If body lacks appropriate amount of blood then red blood cell’s generation also gets slowed and oxygen delivery to important body organs will also be slowed and in this condition heart has sustain more pressure as a result of which heart beat does not remain normal and heart size increases. Blood deficiency has a huge effect on the human condition, dizziness at all times, grumpiness, sleep deprivation and mood swings can be caused due to Anaemia and this condition can lead a patient to become a psychopathic. On being diagnosed with Anaemia, doctor’s prescribed supplement should be used regularly and along with that use appropriate nutrition and in this regard green leave vegetable should definitely be made part of the daily meals. Dr Aamir Basheer informed that such foods should be made part of daily meals which replenishes blood deficiency because in this disease amount of haemoglobin in red blood cell decreases which delivers oxygen to different parts of the body.

Civil judge awarded on training completion

KHANEWAL -Lahore High Court judge Justice Jawwad Hassan awarded certificate to Jahanian Civil Judge-I Nadeem Asghar Nadeem on successful completion of weeklong “Face-to-Face” general training at Punjab Judicial Academy.

Civil Judge Nadeem Asghar Nadeem gave a presentation on “Doctrine of Election.” He secured 95 percent marks in the final test conducted by the academy.

First time in the history of judiciary through E-Learning the judges selected their batches. On line assessment papers were solved. Research memorandum and book reviews were prepared online in paper free environment. On the occasion, chief guest Justice Jawwad Hassan appreciated performance of the district judiciary.