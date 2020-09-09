Share:

FAISALABAD - The government has fixed 60 working days for approval of private housing scheme under the fast-track system wherein no PPP (preliminary planning permission) will be issued for the purpose.

This was disclosed by Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Sohail Khwaja on Tuesday during a visit to e-Khidmat Markaz to review the status of applications relating to the FDA regarding the construction sector.

He said the developers should submit applications for approval of housing scheme by completing all documentation including proof of ownership of land and layout plan.

He said that the Punjab government had fixed the time-line of sixty working days for completing process of approval under fast-track mode.

The new approval mechanism had been introduced by the government under the vision of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar which was very beneficial for promotion of construction sector.

He said that coordination between the departments concerned had been strengthened through e-governance system and any delay from any department was being exposed by blinking on the Portal.

He said that departmental progress was being supervised by higher authorities directly and the defaulters had to become accountable in this regard.

He explained that focal persons had been deployed at e-Khidmat Markaz and no hindrance would be tolerated for completing process of approval on fast track mode.

He also asked the developers, who had already submitted their applications for approval in the FDA office, to resubmit their applications at e-Khidmat Markaz under e-governance system along with the documents according to check list.