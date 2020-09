Share:

KARACHI - Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sindh has intensified operations against corruption and arrested an absconder accused from Sukkur while in another operation the office record of XEN Provincial Buildings Division Hyderabad was seized. According to details, a team of Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh Hyderabad led by Assistant Director Anti-Corruption Nawaz Panhwar raided the office of XEN Provincial Buildings Division Hyderabad, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.