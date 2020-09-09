Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that armed forces of Pakistan stood vigilant and even today stand ready to defend the motherland.

In a tweet, the President said, “We acclaim the professionalism and combat-readiness of our forces.” He said courage, grace and chivalry while facing the enemy has carved our destiny.

About Kashmir issue, the President said that Pakistanis and Kashmiris were one and would never apart as their hearts beat together.

“Pakistan & Kashmiris are one & will never be apart. Our hearts beat together, feel together & we continue to struggle together. Brutal oppression, that the world can clearly see is also a sign of weakness in the ranks of the Hindutva/Modi regime. Kashmir will be free Inshallah”, the President added.

He also tagged a combo of posters put at display in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and showing president and prime minister of Pakistan along with Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the eve of Defence Day of Pakistan.