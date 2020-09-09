Share:

LAHORE - President Dr Arif Alvi has said that armed forces of Pakistan stood vigilant and even today stand ready to defend the motherland.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he said, “We acclaim the professionalism and combat-readiness of our forces.” He also that said courage, grace, and chivalry while facing the enemy has carved our destiny.

Economic diplomacy is at core of all diplomatic efforts: Moeed

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security, Dr Moeed Yusuf has urged world community to take immediate measures to stop India from committing violation of human rights and international law in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to newly appointed Pakistani High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Moazzam Ahmad Khan in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said economic diplomacy is at the core of all the diplomatic efforts.

He asked the newly appointed High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan for making strenuous efforts to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Special Assistant and the Pakistani High Commissioner reaffirmed their commitment to continuing all possible support to raise the Kashmir dispute at all international forums.