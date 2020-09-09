Share:

ISLAMAABAD - The federal cabinet expressed concerns on the loss of lives and properties in prevailing flash floods across the country; in interior Sindh, Balochistan, KPK and different parts of Punjab.

The meeting of the federal cabinet held here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan reviewed possible arrangements to overcome the extensive loss of lives and damage to property.

Addressing a press conference here, Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz said Prime Minister Imran Khan had assigned NDMA to review the loss of properties from flash floods with assistance of respective provincial governments, and devise a comprehensive strategy to assist the affected people from ongoing catastrophe of flash floods.

He informed the media that Prime Minister said that Karachi plays the role of the growth engine for Pakistan’s economy and federal government is committed to devise a thorough strategy on permanent grounds to address the problems faced by people of Karachi.

PM said that prosperity and development of Karachi is linked with development of Pakistan and federal government is committed to address issues of Karachi, says Shibli Faraz

He said the federal cabinet was informed that in view of outstanding dues of media, the government department has paid outstanding Rs1.16 billion to media houses regarding advertisements. He said the cabinet also approved to extend influence of Cabinet Committe on Legislation. Senator Shibli Faraz said the committee will submit recommendations that any new law, regulation and amendment in acting law are in accordance of government’s policies and in accordance of legal and constitutional parameters.

He said the federal cabinet decided on construction of LNG terminal at Port Qasim that NOC will be issued for it soon

Information Minister said the federal cabinet also instructed Ministry of Maritime Affairs to devise a comprehensive strategy keeping in view all requirements for future. He said the federal cabinet decided to approve ferry services for pilgrims and in this regard, facilities of immigration, custom clearance and all other subsequent facilities will be reviewed at Karachi Port Qasim, Gawadar Port, for facility of pilgrims.

The annual report of National Electric Power Regularly Authority for the year 2018-19 was submitted before the cabinet and the cabinet said that strategies should be made with IPPs to facilitate public, said Shibli Faraz

He said the federal cabinet was informed that former Government bound some power plants to buy gas on exhorbiant rates but their performance was not reviewed in this regard and the incumbent government abolished this condition. The federal cabinet was also informed that the capacity of K-Electric is being enhanced to meet needs of the people of Karachi.

He said federal cabinet was also informed that on application of Sindh government deployment of Rangers in Sindh was extended.

The federal cabinet also approved to constitute Capital Mass Transit Authority for federal capital. He said federal cabinet was also informed about progress and status of performance to remove encroachments from Margala Road.

The federal cabinet was informed on visit of Prime Minister Imran khan visit of Panagah in Tarlai and it was decided that Pangaah projects will be extend all over the country to facilitate the poor and Downtrodden segments of society.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan said that welfare state dream for the will be fulfilled and it will bring prosperity for people of Pakistan.

He said Chief Commissioner Islamabad and IG Islamabad Police informed the cabinet about the endeavours and steps taken by the government regarding missing of SECP Additional Joint Director Sajid Gondal who was kidnapped and went missing from Islamabad few days back.

Prime minister instructed Islamabad administration to ensure recovery of Sajid Gondal.