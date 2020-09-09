Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding third Strategic Plan (2019-2023) at the Election Commission Secretariat. During the meeting the heads of different Wings of the Election Commission of Pakistan briefed the CEC about progress on implementation of third Strategic Plan (2019-2023) of the ECP. The third Strategic Plan devised by the ECP intends to enable compliance, in letter and spirit, of the Election Act, 2017, to facilitate participation of stakeholders in electoral processes and also to deliver inclusive elections that people trust. The Strategic Plan also helps the staff and offices across the organisation to develop a common understating of where the ECP currently stands, a shared vision of where it plans to be over the next five years and what strategies it will employ to attain its strategic goals within the given timelines.