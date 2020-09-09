Share:

Every year we celebrate September 6th as defence day to pay tribute to our armed forces, who defended the country selflessly and bravely in 1965 teaching the enemy a lesson they will never forget.

Our neighbouring country does not believe in a peaceful co-existence and has always remained hostile toward Pakistan, never accepting our sovereignty wholeheartedly.

We must prepare ourselves to face any challenge threatening our national security. We as a nation must come together to build a strong nation. We must use all our energies and resources to make Pakistan strong and unconquerable.

RAJA SHAFAATULLAH,

Islamabad.