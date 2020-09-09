Share:

ISLAMABAD - China stands ready to strengthen cooperation in anti-terrorism, CPEC security, law enforcement with Pakistan, said Zhao Kezhi, Chinese Minister of Public Security in a phone conversation with Pakistani Minister of Interior Ijaz Ahmed Shah.

According to Gwadar Pro on Tuesday, Zhao said China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperation partners.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has talked with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan by phone and met with the visiting Pakistani President Arif Alvi since the outbreak of COVID-19 epidemic. Leaders of both countries have reached important consensus on joint response to the epidemic and the development of China-Pakistan relations.

Zhao noted that the two nations with a tradition of mutual assistance helped each other in the COVID-19 fight, which fully demonstrates the special China-Pakistan brotherhood.

Now, China is ready to work with Pakistan to implement the consensuses reached by leaders of both countries, deepen cooperation in law enforcement, expand the police affairs exchanges and cooperation at local levels and safeguard the two sides’ common interests, security and stability to continuously deepen the all-weather strategic cooperation partnership.

The interior minister noted that Pakistan and China enjoy profound friendship. Pakistan highly appreciates China’s achievements in the COVID-19 fight under Xi’s strong leadership.

He expresses gratitude for China’s support and assistance for Pakistan to contain the pandemic.

He said that Pakistan is willing to implement the consensuses reached by leaders of two countries, constantly deepen anti-terrorism and other pragmatic cooperation in law enforcement and security area and strengthen the security of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.