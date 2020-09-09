Share:

Lahore - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to the collapse of the roof in the Taxali Gate area. He sought a report from Commissioner Lahore regarding the tragic incident and directed to probe the matter in all aspects. The CM also sympathized with the bereaved heirs and directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.

CONDOLES DEATH OF MINE WORKERS

Buzdar has expressed sorrow and grief over the death of labourers due to the collapse of mine near Safi, an area of Mohmand. The CM prayed for early recovery of the injured adding that the Punjab government fully shares the grief of the affected families. He also prayed to Almighty Allah to grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity.