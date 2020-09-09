Share:

ISLAMABAD - A comedy night blended with spark of humour titled ‘Laughter Cramps’ will be held today to enthral the audience with commendable jokes. Arranged by Foundation for Arts, Culture and Education (FACE), the night is being celebrated to provide an opportunity to weave gags, crack up the audience with deep rumbling laughter, with high cackles piercing the warm air densed with witty one-liners. An official told the agency that the comedians would enthral the audience with their unique sense of humour and this comedy night would be packed with outrageous jokes, relatable feelings, stories full of fun and the joy a person need. He said the comedians would be assessed on narration interwoven with swift yet appropriate facial expressions and hand gestures. The night was arranged to entertain and to provide healthy environment to the audience by their exceptional funny way of presenting comedy, he stated.