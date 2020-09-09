Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed a private construction company to hire a counsel in Winder Dam case.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case regarding construction of Winder Dam in Lasbeela, Balochistan.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Mushir Alam said that the court could not stop the national project of dams added that stopping construction of the dam would increase its cost. The CEO of a private construction company pleaded the court to grant four weeks time to hire a counsel in the matter.

Justice Mushir Alam said if the cost of the project increases, the company would have to pay. Justice Qazi Amin said that stopping work on the dam would increase Rs 10 billion plan to Rs 50 billion.

He said that the auction process of the project should be transparent and warned that no one would be spared if the auction process went wrong.

He remarked unfortunately, only 60% of the total amount was spent on such projects.

Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case till Wednesday.

The Balochistan High Court had ordered for open auction for the construction of the dam.

The Balochistan government had challenged the decision of the Balochistan High Court in the Supreme Court.