LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar distributed ration among thousands of deserving families with Chairman Halal-e-Ahmar Ibrar-ul-Haq here on Tuesday.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar met with Provincial Ministers Sardar Mohsin Khan Laghari, Syed Saeed ul Hassan Shah and other delegates of PTI.

National and political matters came under discussion during these meetings. According to details, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar distributed ration among deserving families from Lahore with collaboration of Chairman Halal-e-Ahmar Ibrar-ul-Haq.

This ceremony was attended by Provincial Minister Mia Mehmood-ul-Rasheed among others.

While addressing the ceremony Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that due to successful policies of PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the coronavirus situation is now under control.

He said that during coronavirus lockdown, we provided ration to over 16 lac distressed families with collaboration of various charity organisations under Punjab Development Network (PDN).

He also commended Ibrar-ul-Haq for playing a crucial role in this regard.

He said that with collaboration of Ibrar-ul-Haq, we are once again distributing ration among poor families. We will never leave them alone in this crisis, he added.

Talking to Provincial Ministers Sardar Mohsin Leghari, Syed Saeed ul Hassan Shah and other party delegations Governor Punjab said that the PTI government has no danger from APC.

Elections will not take place before 2023. Accountability without discrimination and rooting out corruption is essential for the country to progress. Public will never support any anti-government agenda of the opposition. Pakistan is on the way to progress and Public stands with the government, Parliament, and Democracy.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Pakistan will be successful in FATF. All conspiracies to blacklist Pakistan will fail miserably.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has driven Pakistan out of economic instability. Karachi is the main hub of Pakistan’s economy and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s historic package will transform it.

Our priority is to provide relief to low-income families and underprivileged sections of the population. We are introducing reforms and merit at every level.

Chairman Halal-e-Ahmar Ibrar-ul-Haq said that the affluent people always come forward to assist their brothers in need. Prime Minister Imran Khan has provided financial support to millions of deserving families without any political discrimination. He said that the incumbent government will never compromise on merit and transparency.

We are grateful to those charity organisations for their support. He said that under the leadership of Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar a coalition of charity organisations is working not only in Punjab but in Sindh also.

Provision of one lac ration bags among flood-affectees in Sindh is a great example of service of humanity.