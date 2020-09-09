Share:

MOHMAND - The death toll from the tragic incident of a rockslide in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mohmand district reached 19 after seven more bodies were retrieved from rubble on Tuesday.

According to rescue and police sources, seven bodies of the labourers working at the marble mine in KP’s remote area have so far been pulled out during the rescue operation which restarted early morning on Monday. District Police Officer Muhmand Tariq Habib said that 15-20 people are feared trapped under the debris, adding that rescue operation has been started after it was stopped due to darkness at around 02am. Heavy machinery and manpower were dispatched to the area for assistance in the rescue operation.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday expressed sorrow and grief over the death of labourers due to collapse of mine near Safi, in Mohmand tribal district.

The CM prayed for early recovery of the injured, adding the Punjab government fully shares the grief of the affected families, says a handout.

He also prayed that may Almighty Allah grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity. President Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over loss of 19 precious lives in Mohmand marble mine cave-in.

In a statement here on Tuesday, Shehbaz Sharif condoled with the bereaved families and prayed, “May Allah rest the departed souls in eternal peace.”