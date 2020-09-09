Share:

GHALLANAI - The death toll in marble mine collapsed in Mohmand tribal district reached 19 after seven more bodies were retrieved on Tuesday, Provincial Disaster Management Authority said.

On Monday, 12 miners died in the mine collapse in Safi subdivision of Mohmand district. Officials said the number of casualties could rise as more than a dozen labourers were still believed to be trapped in the mine. A PDMA spokesman said that besides 19 bodies, eight injured were also recovered from the rubble on Tuesday.