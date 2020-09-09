Share:

The 6th of September is a memorable day in our history. We have been commemorating this day for the past five decades. But raising slogans for the glorious past is not enough in the present world. Living in the past and slumbering in the present is what we are doing today.

There are several opportunities available to the youth to excel in all fields. The Internet is flooded with means and ways to move forward, earn online, and seek the latest knowledge. The only thing required to do all this is strong will power. The Government can polish this talent by providing apt opportunities to younger generations. May our youth shine like stars on the skies of the world. Amen.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA,

Islamabad.